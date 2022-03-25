Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.03. 9,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,734. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.23. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.