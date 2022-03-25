Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $868.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.90 million and the lowest is $852.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $39,604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.09. 1,185,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,883. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

