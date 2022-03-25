Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

FLNC opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.