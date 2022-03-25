Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX opened at $15.49 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

