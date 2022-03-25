Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

NYSE FL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.50. 1,746,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,048. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

