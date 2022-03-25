Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.39. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 499,687 shares changing hands.

FOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.43 million and a PE ratio of -86.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

