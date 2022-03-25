Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

