ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

