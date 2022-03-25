Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. 36,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,857. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

