Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.88

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 10497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $139,689,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $25,117,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

