Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.56.

FBHS opened at $77.57 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

