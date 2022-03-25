Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 6,906 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $23.70 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.63.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

