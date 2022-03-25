Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 6,906 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
Shares of NYSE FET opened at $23.70 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
