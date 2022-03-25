Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.43. 459,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,320. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.