Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.19) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FRAS stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.82) on Thursday. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450.80 ($5.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

