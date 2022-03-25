Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

