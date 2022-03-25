Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €32.25 ($35.43) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($87.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.84.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

