Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.57) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 958.13 ($12.61).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 767.60 ($10.11) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 713.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

About Fresnillo (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.