FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $548.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

