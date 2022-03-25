FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 150 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.