FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.42. 7,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,099. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

