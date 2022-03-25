FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $33.87 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 50,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.91. The stock had a trading volume of 111,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $284.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
