FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 170 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,931. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

