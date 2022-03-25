FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,951. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $272.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

