FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 760 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Oracle by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Oracle by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,694. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.