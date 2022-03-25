Fulcrum Equity Management Has $242,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.