Fulcrum Equity Management Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

