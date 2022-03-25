Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $291,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

