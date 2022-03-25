Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 203 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.