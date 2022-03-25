Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.74.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,316 shares of company stock worth $29,549,199 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Funko by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Funko by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

