Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.63).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,622 ($34.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,842 ($24.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($52.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,781.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,295.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 44.75.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($41.36) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($307,209.51).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

