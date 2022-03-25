FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.78. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

NYSE:HLI opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

