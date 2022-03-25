FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $22.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.98 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

LPI opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

