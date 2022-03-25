G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 317,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.