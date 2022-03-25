Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Gambling.com Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

