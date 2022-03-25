GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, initiated coverage on GameSquare Esports in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target on the stock.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 25,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,697. GameSquare Esports has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.