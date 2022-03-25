GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, the company reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. The company absorbed higher costs and increased spending to evolve into a digitally advanced player in the gaming industry. We note that adjusted SG&A expenses rose 28.4% in the quarter. GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content.”

Get GameStop alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GME. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.