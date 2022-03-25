Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 763,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,052. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

