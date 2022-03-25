Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.