Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,643. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.49 and a 200-day moving average of $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.