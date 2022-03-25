GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 424,900% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.80). 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

