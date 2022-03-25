GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.66. Approximately 18,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,124,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,025,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

