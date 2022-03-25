Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GECFF. Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gecina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

GECFF opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. Gecina has a 1 year low of $116.45 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

