General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 389.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $241.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $175.75 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

