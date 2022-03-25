General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-$3.866 EPS.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $67.60. 74,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,847. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

