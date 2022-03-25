Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Genesco stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Genesco has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $997.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

