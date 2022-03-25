GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.