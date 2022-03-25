Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

