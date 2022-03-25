Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

