GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,625.60 ($21.40) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,597.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,542.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market cap of £82.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). Insiders purchased a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.