GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,625.60 ($21.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,597.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,542.17. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

